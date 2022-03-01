-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

