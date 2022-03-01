$10.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will announce $10.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.72. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $38.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.14 to $45.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.51. 370,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.58 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

