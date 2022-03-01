1,440 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 593,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,794. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

