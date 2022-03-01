$157.55 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CBU stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 268,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

