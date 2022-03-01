$16.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to report $16.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.24 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $66.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

