$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.00. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

GPN traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 2,277,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,191. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $145.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

