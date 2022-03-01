$228.07 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce $228.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.99 million and the highest is $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $869.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 1,379,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. BOX has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

