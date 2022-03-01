$28.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.25 billion and the highest is $31.15 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $115.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $4,947,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

