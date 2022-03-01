$353.18 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post $353.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $351.65 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

ZUMZ traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.49. 317,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.