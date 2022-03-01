$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce $38.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $140.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.52 million to $140.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $196.27 million to $200.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 715,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

