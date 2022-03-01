3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 86.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.24. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

