$534.89 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post $534.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $266.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

MTDR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

