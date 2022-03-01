$6.01 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.95 and the lowest is $4.46. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.61 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

LH traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $268.88. 37,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

