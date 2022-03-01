$7.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will announce $7.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.12 and the lowest is $4.82. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 317%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $29.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $37.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.35 to $39.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

