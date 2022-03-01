$941.96 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $941.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 395,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -608.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

