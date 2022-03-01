$965.95 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to report $965.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.06 million to $988.33 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 971,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

