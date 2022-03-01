Abyss (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $130,587.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $130,587.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

