Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.