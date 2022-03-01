Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $314.61. 32,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.34. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

