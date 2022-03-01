Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:ACHL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,431. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
