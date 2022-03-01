Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.02 million and $196,951.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.68 or 0.06732636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00255386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00742701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00198106 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

