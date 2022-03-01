Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,312. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

