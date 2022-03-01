adbank Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, adbank has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $808,570.27 and $278,236.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003643 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,328,763 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

