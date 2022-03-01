AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.