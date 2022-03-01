AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

