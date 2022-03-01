Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 43,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 274,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.79.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

