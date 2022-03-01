Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 274,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.79.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
