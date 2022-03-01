Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

