Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 9,691,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,999. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

