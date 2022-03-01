Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.87.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

