Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of AMRC traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

