American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,249,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,656,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

