Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $13,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 890,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,625. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

