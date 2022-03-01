Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 177,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 264,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.