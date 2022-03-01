Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $878.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post $878.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $929.00 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 261,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

