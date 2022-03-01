Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce $83.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 385,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.