Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will post $817.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $867.42 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 60,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

