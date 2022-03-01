Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.05. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,621. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.