Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.05. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,621. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

