Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.01. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. 2,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34. BRP has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

