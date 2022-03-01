Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce $278.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

