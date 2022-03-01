Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $463.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

