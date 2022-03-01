Analysts Offer Predictions for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $45.15 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

