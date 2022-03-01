Analysts Offer Predictions for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.
