Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $42.17

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 308,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 472,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,858. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

