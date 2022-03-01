Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price at $41.43

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,958. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.