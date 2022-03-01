Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $73.27

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,909. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

