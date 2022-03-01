Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $128.85

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.85.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.95. 47,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,126. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

