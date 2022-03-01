Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $59.67

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,620,000.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,106.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.