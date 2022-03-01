Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.
BUD stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. 103,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
