Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 1,715,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,501. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.