Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ARMK traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 1,715,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

