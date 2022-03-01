Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 3,173,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

